The lowest amount of money I’ve made from TikTok is GHS 7,700 – TikTok star Asantewaa brags

Award-winning Ghanaian TikTok star, Asantewaa, has openly dived into her TikTok earnings.

Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3, Asantewaa confirmed that she racks in alot of money from TikTok at the end of every month.

As stated by Asantewaa, she makes a lot of money from the content she publishes on her TikTok account.

Going into details, Asantewaa bragged that she has consistently cashed out huge amounts of money from TikTok hence she doesn’t remember her biggest payout.

Talking about her bad months, Asantewaa disclosed that the lowest amount she has received from TikTok is $500 which is equivalent to GHS 7,700.

Netizens Reactions…

@nana_aning1 – Very soon GRA will be chasing them for taxes. You sit on live TV and declare that you are earning so much and you are not paying taxes on your earnings.

@Cakeman_benzo – They never learn U go for interviews and you tell them how much u make and if the government tax u u go come Dey talk talk plenty

@KurtisKayGH – Nothing sensible being termed as content Their ranting as usual over that nonsense app Have never and will never rate such app

@joe_nkd_ – Moesha sef claimed she was earning big but in the end gofundme dem open give am. Everyone wanna claim big girl/boy in Accra