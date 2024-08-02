type here...
GhPageNewsThe lowest amount of money I've made from TikTok is GHS 7,700...
News

The lowest amount of money I’ve made from TikTok is GHS 7,700 – TikTok star Asantewaa brags

By Armani Brooklyn
Asantewaa sparks divorce rumours; Removes her wedding ring in new pictures

Award-winning Ghanaian TikTok star, Asantewaa, has openly dived into her TikTok earnings.

Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3, Asantewaa confirmed that she racks in alot of money from TikTok at the end of every month.

As stated by Asantewaa, she makes a lot of money from the content she publishes on her TikTok account.

Going into details, Asantewaa bragged that she has consistently cashed out huge amounts of money from TikTok hence she doesn’t remember her biggest payout.

Tiktok Star Asantewaa

Talking about her bad months, Asantewaa disclosed that the lowest amount she has received from TikTok is $500 which is equivalent to GHS 7,700.

Netizens Reactions…

@nana_aning1 – Very soon GRA will be chasing them for taxes. You sit on live TV and declare that you are earning so much and you are not paying taxes on your earnings.

-- AD --

@Cakeman_benzo – They never learn U go for interviews and you tell them how much u make and if the government tax u u go come Dey talk talk plenty

@KurtisKayGH – Nothing sensible being termed as content Their ranting as usual over that nonsense app Have never and will never rate such app

@joe_nkd_ – Moesha sef claimed she was earning big but in the end gofundme dem open give am. Everyone wanna claim big girl/boy in Accra

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, August 2, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
73.8 ° F
73.8 °
73.8 °
100 %
2.2mph
100 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
77 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways