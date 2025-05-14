type here...
Entertainment

The male celebrities in Ghana are hungry including Sarkodie- Afia Schwar

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial Afia Schwar has reacted to claims by Ghanaians that Kofi Mole is addicted to drugs, the reason why he looked sick in her recent interview.

Speaking in a self recorded video, Afia Schwar disclosed that Kofi Mole is hungry and not under any drugs as speculated by netizens.

Afia questioned Ghanaians about the last time they had heard or seen Kofi Mole play a show, and she revealed that he is bankrupt because of that.

READ ALSO: I went to take “Sika duro” because my girlfriend left me- man reveals

The controversial media personality has said that male celebrities in Ghana are going through hardship.

She shockingly revealed that even Sarkodie, among other top male musicians are bankrupt since they are not females that could do s3x with money.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I support Agradaa for insulting Hopeson Adorye- Afia Schwar

I went to take “Sika duro” because my girlfriend left me- man reveals

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, May 14, 2025
28.6 C
Accra

Also Read

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

Clear photos of Pastor’s daughter in the viral video

Pastors daughter

Husband catches MD in the hotel room with his wife

James Nganga

Aflao: 5-year-old girl’s remains found under the bed of a fan milk seller

Mr Ahiable Yao David
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways