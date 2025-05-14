The male celebrities in Ghana are hungry including Sarkodie- Afia Schwar

Controversial Afia Schwar has reacted to claims by Ghanaians that Kofi Mole is addicted to drugs, the reason why he looked sick in her recent interview.

Speaking in a self recorded video, Afia Schwar disclosed that Kofi Mole is hungry and not under any drugs as speculated by netizens.

Afia questioned Ghanaians about the last time they had heard or seen Kofi Mole play a show, and she revealed that he is bankrupt because of that.

The controversial media personality has said that male celebrities in Ghana are going through hardship.

She shockingly revealed that even Sarkodie, among other top male musicians are bankrupt since they are not females that could do s3x with money.