Abraham Amaliba who is the Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has without mincing words has stated that the media in the country are scared of the New Patriotic Party hence they are scared to speak out.

According to him, the media which is meant to be the fourth arm of Government is now quiet and unable to talk about the incompetence of the Electoral Commission led by its Chairperson Jean Mensa.

He stated that since the declaration, the commission continues to change the figures but to his amazement the media is just quiet about the whole thing making it look as if nothing has happened.

Speaking in an interview with Connect FM he said: “We are in Ghana and we all saw how the EC Chair changed the results many times. It is sad the Ghanaian media are tight-lipped, they are afraid of the ruling NPP, they are unable to voice out the truth they are aware about the elections.”

“It is very sad the media are not criticizing this government as they did to the NDC.”

There have been calls by some people for the NDC to withdraw the case from the court since its clear that the jugdes are not being fair to them.

But the legal practitioner stated that as it stands now, the NDC are not backing out and they would fight to the latter so the Electoral commission doesn’t repeat that mistake again in future.