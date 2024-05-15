A lady identified as Ashabi a known content creator from Nigeria has stated that the reason men in this current generation like to complain is because they are lazy.

According to Ashabi, men in this generation like to complain a lot about demands from women who are either their girlfriends or wives, which is not good.

She mentioned that in the olden generation, men never complained about anything and they never asked to split bills or share responsibilities at home but the story is different now.

Ashabi went on to say men could take up the responsibility of between 15 to 20 children and still not complain.

She posted: “Men of this generation are too lazy. Our fore fathers never complained of splitting bills. They took full responsibility even with 15-20 children.”

See the screenshot of her post below: