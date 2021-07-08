type here...
GhPageEntertainmentThe money for the first ladies are small - Kwame A Plus
Entertainment

The money for the first ladies are small – Kwame A Plus

By Qwame Benedict
The money for the first ladies are small - Kwame A Plus
Kwame A Plus-Rebecca-Akufo-Addo and Samira-Bawumia
- Advertisement -

The founder of The People’s Project (TPP) Kwame A Plus has reacted to the decision for the government to pay the first ladies Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia.

Ghanaians and netizens ever since the news broke out have reacted to it asking why the first ladies would have to be paid when they don’t do any work.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced yesterday announced that Parliament has approved the decision to pay the first and second lady of the country 21,000 cedis monthly salary.

He added that the salary will be backdated to 2017 to date which will make the first Lady, Rebecca Akuffo Addo earn about 7.4 Million Cedis.

Kwame A Plus who has been bashing the government in reacting to the story stated that the money is too small for them they need to add more to it.

He posted: “The first lady’s salary is too small. They have to add some!!!”

See screenshot below:

Kwame A Plus

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, July 8, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
4.8mph
40 %
Thu
83 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
79 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News