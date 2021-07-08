- Advertisement -

The founder of The People’s Project (TPP) Kwame A Plus has reacted to the decision for the government to pay the first ladies Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia.

Ghanaians and netizens ever since the news broke out have reacted to it asking why the first ladies would have to be paid when they don’t do any work.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced yesterday announced that Parliament has approved the decision to pay the first and second lady of the country 21,000 cedis monthly salary.

He added that the salary will be backdated to 2017 to date which will make the first Lady, Rebecca Akuffo Addo earn about 7.4 Million Cedis.

Kwame A Plus who has been bashing the government in reacting to the story stated that the money is too small for them they need to add more to it.

He posted: “The first lady’s salary is too small. They have to add some!!!”

See screenshot below: