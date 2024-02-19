The most expensive wedding in Accra: Ernest Chemist’s daughter marries millionaire banker fiancée (Video)

- Advertisement -

In a display of opulence and grandeur, the most expensive wedding ever witnessed in Accra happened over the weekend.

The holy union was between Sena Agbodza, a banker with agricultural interests, and Animwaa Sampong, the daughter of renowned Ghanaian Pharmacist and businessman Ernest Bediako Sampong, founder and CEO of Ernest Chemist.

The high-profile ceremony, graced by the crème de la crème of society, showcased an unparalleled level of luxury and sophistication, setting a new standard for wedding celebrations in the capital city.

It has also been reported that the extravagant wedding happened at the prestigious Airport Hills in Accra.

Reports suggest that no expense was spared in ensuring that every aspect of the celebration exuded luxury and sophistication.

One notable detail that has captivated attention is the international touch brought to the wedding by experts from Lebanon.

The event was reportedly adorned with exquisite decorations crafted by these foreign specialists.

Exotic dancers and performers from abroad were also said to have graced the celebration, adding an extra layer of glamour to the already spectacular event aside from Daddy Lumba’s electrifying performance

According to reports from @selthebomb, whose intel was present at the event, every detail of the wedding, including coverage and catering, was meticulously handled by specialists from abroad.



In an unprecedented move, no Ghanaian vendor was engaged for the event, further contributing to the perception of exclusivity and international flair.

Watch the video below to know more…