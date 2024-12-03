The Most “Sadless” Thing Is The Video Was Edited- Nana Agradaa Slurs Brofo Funu As She Denies Insulting JM

Ghanaian woman of God, Nana Agradaa also known as Evangelist Tupac is not happy with Ghanaians.

The fetish priest turned woman of God has said that Ghanaians should sweep the video of her insulting John Mahama under the canopy.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, Nana Agradaa has said that she has not, and will never disrespect the former president and flagbearer of the NDC.

According to her, the video that circulated was edited, claiming the sound in her recent preaching at church was put to make it look like she was insulting the vice president.

She claims during her last sermon, she did not insult or drag John Dramani Mahama.