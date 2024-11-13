GhPageThe most unique and bizarre buildings in Africa you’ve (probably) never seen

The most unique and bizarre buildings in Africa you’ve (probably) never seen

By Qwame Benedict
The most unique and bizarre buildings in Africa you’ve (probably) never seen
Bizzare-builing

Africa is home to some of the most distinctive and unconventional structures in the world, many of which you may have never seen before.

Here are some of the most unusual and unique buildings on the continent, ranging from future architectural ideas to constructions that combine traditional aspects with modern innovation:

The Royal Museum of Bamoun in Foumban, Cameroon

The Royal Museum of Bamoun in Foumban - GhPage
<strong>Royal Museum of Bamoun<strong>

It is renowned for its unique snake-shaped and spider-like architecture.

The Aeroplane House in Abuja, Nigeria

Aeroplane-House - GhPage
<strong>The Aeroplane House<strong>

A 100-foot-long plane with a 50-foot wingspan stretches across the roof of the main villa.

Aside from the main structure, the property has aircraft-themed buildings, including a two-story guard station built as a control tower.

-- AD --

The Shoe House, South Africa

Shoe-house - GhPage
<strong>The Shoe House<strong>

A unique art gallery and museum in Mpumalanga, built to resemble a shoe, complete with a shoelace.

The Crocodile House, Cote D’Ivoire

Crocrodile-house - GhPage
The Crocrodile House

Built by African artist Moussa Kalo in the Cocody district of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, in 2008.

It holds a Guinness World Record for the First house shaped like a crocodile.

The African Map building, Burkina Faso

African Map House - GhPage
African Map Building

This building is shaped like the African Map and is located in Manéga, Burkina Faso.

Epiphany of the Lord Church in Nianing, Senegal

Epiphany of the Lord Church - GhPage
<strong>Epiphany of the Lord Church in Nianing<strong>

This shell-shaped biomimetic building is inspired by termite mounds to preserve the people from the heat. It has a chimney-like feature to release hot air.

El Ikhwa Building, in Khartoum, Sudan

El Ikhwa Building, in Khartoum - GhPage
<strong>El Ikhwa Building<strong>

A brutalist building designed by Moneim Mustafa.

The Upside Down House in Broederstroom, South Africa

- GhPage
<strong>Upside Down House in Broederstroom<strong>

Everything is upside down in the house with the roof on the ground and its floor in the air. It’s flipped upside down both inside the house and outside the house.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
79.8 ° F
79.8 °
79.8 °
82 %
1.6mph
72 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways