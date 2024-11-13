The most unique and bizarre buildings in Africa you’ve (probably) never seen

Africa is home to some of the most distinctive and unconventional structures in the world, many of which you may have never seen before.

Here are some of the most unusual and unique buildings on the continent, ranging from future architectural ideas to constructions that combine traditional aspects with modern innovation:

The Royal Museum of Bamoun in Foumban, Cameroon

<strong>Royal Museum of Bamoun<strong>

It is renowned for its unique snake-shaped and spider-like architecture.

The Aeroplane House in Abuja, Nigeria

<strong>The Aeroplane House<strong>

A 100-foot-long plane with a 50-foot wingspan stretches across the roof of the main villa.

Aside from the main structure, the property has aircraft-themed buildings, including a two-story guard station built as a control tower.

The Shoe House, South Africa

<strong>The Shoe House<strong>

A unique art gallery and museum in Mpumalanga, built to resemble a shoe, complete with a shoelace.

The Crocodile House, Cote D’Ivoire

The Crocrodile House

Built by African artist Moussa Kalo in the Cocody district of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, in 2008.

It holds a Guinness World Record for the First house shaped like a crocodile.

The African Map building, Burkina Faso

African Map Building

This building is shaped like the African Map and is located in Manéga, Burkina Faso.

Epiphany of the Lord Church in Nianing, Senegal

<strong>Epiphany of the Lord Church in Nianing<strong>

This shell-shaped biomimetic building is inspired by termite mounds to preserve the people from the heat. It has a chimney-like feature to release hot air.

El Ikhwa Building, in Khartoum, Sudan

<strong>El Ikhwa Building<strong>

A brutalist building designed by Moneim Mustafa.

The Upside Down House in Broederstroom, South Africa

<strong>Upside Down House in Broederstroom<strong>

Everything is upside down in the house with the roof on the ground and its floor in the air. It’s flipped upside down both inside the house and outside the house.