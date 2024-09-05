Veteran actress Grace Omaboe known professionally as Maame Dokono has asked that it high time the country build a statue in her honour.

According to Maame Dokono, she has played a role and made an impact in the Ghanaian movie industry and the coming generation needs to know about her.

Speaking during an interview with Blakk Rasta, she noted that there is a park named after her but she believes that is not enough.

The ‘By the Fireside’ host went on to say she is already featured in some textbooks and it would be right and good if a statue is erected in her honour.

She added that she is not forcing anyone to do it for her but she will be grateful if such a thing is done for her.

Watch the video below: