type here...
GhPageEntertainmentThe Nation needs to build a statue for me - Maame Dokono
Entertainment

The Nation needs to build a statue for me – Maame Dokono

By Qwame Benedict
Maame Dokono
Maame Dokono

Veteran actress Grace Omaboe known professionally as Maame Dokono has asked that it high time the country build a statue in her honour.

According to Maame Dokono, she has played a role and made an impact in the Ghanaian movie industry and the coming generation needs to know about her.

Speaking during an interview with Blakk Rasta, she noted that there is a park named after her but she believes that is not enough.

The ‘By the Fireside’ host went on to say she is already featured in some textbooks and it would be right and good if a statue is erected in her honour.

She added that she is not forcing anyone to do it for her but she will be grateful if such a thing is done for her.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, September 5, 2024
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
73 %
3.5mph
20 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways