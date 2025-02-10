type here...
The NDC Insulted Our JB Danquah- Manhyia South MP Reveals Why The NPP Said “Sit Down Daughter Of A Murderer”

By Mzta Churchill

Member of Parliament for the Manhyia South constituency, Lawyer Baffour Awuah has brought to the limelight what triggered an NPP MP to say “Sit down daughter of a murderer”.

Speaking in an interview on Lawson FM with Kwame Tanko, the politician confirmed that indeed, an NPP MP made that statement, however, neither he nor the other Members of Parliament know the exact person who made that comment.

Explaining what triggered such a comment, Lawyer Baffour Awuah stated that, it was deceased JB Danquah’s birthday when they decided to recall his achievements, even though he had bought his ticket to the land of silence.

He noted that whilst a discussion was still ongoing about JB Danquah, an NDC MP, Hon. Muntaka stated that he had read numerous books that said that JB Danquah was nothing but a traitor.

According to Lawyer Baffour Awuah, the comment from the Member of Parliament pained the NPP MPs so much that when the daughter of Rawlings, Hon. Zenator stood up to add her cent to the discussion, a yet-to-be-identified MP made that statement.

