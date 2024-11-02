GhPageEntertainmentThe NDC Needs Power To Steal From The People- Agya Koo
Entertainment

The NDC Needs Power To Steal From The People- Agya Koo

By Mzta Churchill
Veteran Ghanaian actor turned staunch NPP supporter, Agya Koo believes that the NDC is not the best alternative.

The supporter of the NPP claims per his observation, the NDC only needs power to create, loot and share.

Agya Koo does not understand why the NDC will state that should they get 2 million Cedis, they will not invest in the FREE SHS, meanwhile, they did not state what they will use the money to do to benefit Ghanaians.

According to him, “The NDC said if they had two million, they will not invest it in Free SHS. However, they did not provide us with any alternative; an indication that they are just into steam from the people and did not provide any policy alternative”.

