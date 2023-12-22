The New Force calls Shallie’s deportation a “misuse of power for political interest”

- Advertisement -

The New Force has characterised the events that transpired after its spokesperson, Shalimar Abbiusi, was arrested and returned home as a political manoeuvre rather than an attempt to demonstrate the application of the law.

The actors put their partisan political interests ahead of “the integrity of our country and its international reputation,” according to the movement.

The group denounced the cruel treatment their spokesperson allegedly received from state security agencies in a statement released on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

It has apologized to Shallie’s home nation, the international community, and for abusing power to mistreat the young woman instead of following the law.

It has also expressed its disappointment in the state.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

“In a gesture of accountability, we extend apologies to the Kingdom of Belgium, the EU

committee and the international community at large.

We hope that you do not retaliate in kind. We hope that Ghana reconsiders their reported misuse of power for political interests and realigns herself with a robust legal framework that preserves our global standing as a country of justice and peace.

To us, the integrity of our country and its international reputation is more important than partisan political interest,” portions of the statement pointed out.

The movement also expressed regret to the lady’s family for the stress the treatment she received had caused them.

“The New Force expresses our profound regret for the reported instances of; abuse faced by Shallie, unwarranted detention for up to seven (7) days, the unwarranted

search, and ransacking of her home.

“The movement acknowledges the strain on her family and sympathizes with their aggrieved feelings over reported gross misconduct and malpractice by trusted officials. Shallie has since returned to the Kingdom of Belgium,” it added.