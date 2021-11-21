type here...
GhPageEntertainment"The NPP government has been disappointing" - Kojo Cue laments
Entertainment

“The NPP government has been disappointing” – Kojo Cue laments

By Armani Brooklyn
Kojo Cue - Nana Addo
Kojo Cue - Nana Addo
- Advertisement -

Rapper, Kojo Cue has broken silence on the current economic hardships in the country through a tweet that has been spotted on his verified Twitter page.

According to Kojo Cue, the ruling NPP government led by Nana Addo has been very disappointing referencing how the majority of Ghanaians trusted that Ghana will be a mini Heaven under them.

READ ALSO: UTV honours Maame Dokono with Hisense TV, Refrigerator and GHS10,000 cash [Photos]

The rapper was blunt in his assessment of the party, calling it a great letdown while directing some of his rage at the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for failing to provide a better option.

Some tweeps have also shared the same sentiments with Kojo Cue on his submission, but because of the delicate nature of politics in this country, he has been attacked by followers of the present government for articulating the obvious truth.

The rapper tweeted;

READ ALSO: I dated David Dontoh for 10 years – Maame Dokono confirms

“This NPP government has been beyond disappointing. NDC too won’t even do us the favour of lying to us that they have changed their ways by replacing JDM,”

So now here we are, at the fork in the road. NDC, NPP or No Vote. My money is on the latter for most young people”.

Meanwhile, the controversial E-levy has also raised eye brows among the most Ghanaians.

Displeased citizens have blasted the government for been insensitive and nonchalant about the hardships that Ghanaians are facing.

Source:GHpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, November 21, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
84.3 ° F
84.3 °
84.3 °
69 %
2.7mph
45 %
Sun
83 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News