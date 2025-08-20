type here...
Entertainment

The nurses were pressing their phones and when I called them, they insulted me- woman reveals her daughter can’t give birth and has a short life

By Mzta Churchill

A young lady named Assana has sadly shared that she cannot give birth, and has a few months to live following the mistakes of nurses in Ghana.

Assana made an appearance on Lawson Afisem’s show hosted by MFK where she gave a blow-by-blow account of how everything happened.

The young lady disclosed that she last went to the Sehwi Wioso government hospital to give birth, however, and sadly enough, she came home without the child, and with numerous health issues.

According to Assana, she went into a coma and got bedridden for years, hence, it was her mother who witnessed everything that occurred.

Sharing her side of the story, Assana’s mother shared that she went with her daughter to the hospital to deliver, but sadly enough, the mistake of the nurses led to this.

The woman claims even though her time was not up, as a mother, she knew her daughter was about to deliver and called on the nurses to assist, but the nurses, who were busily pressing their phones insulted her and refused to assist.

Assana’s mother claims the refusal of the nurses to support caused her daughter to lose her child and come home with numerous health complications.

At the moment, according to Assana’s mother, her daughter cannot give birth and she has a few months, or perhaps years to live.

