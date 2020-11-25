type here...
The old-man who bitterly cried over a broken heart finally breaks silence
Entertainment

The old-man who bitterly cried over a broken heart finally breaks silence

By Mr. Tabernacle
Old man cries over a broken heart
Old man cries over a broken heart
On November 23, 2020, a video went viral across social media that sees a man believed to be in his early 50’s crying over a broken heart.

The old man begged his sweetheart Akua Afriyie to come back to him after she dumped him from the video.

According to the man, he’s tired of life as his Akua has broken his heart; however, he still loves her.

Apparently, someone close to him has snitched on him, spreading lies about him to Akua, his sweetheart, hence calling off the relationship.

”Akua I’ve been shedding tears all day. You know I still love you. All that they are saying is not true, I’m not like that Akua Afriyie. Akua I can’t sleep, eat, I can’t do anything.” the old man said in the video.

The man in the video has broken silence on what made him cry and how the video surfaced on the internet after it went viral.

In an interview with Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV, the US-based Ghanaian old man revealed that the video was mistakenly sent to a friend on WhatsApp when he tried sending to Akua and this friend also leaked it online just to disgrace him.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

The man who chose to grant the interview under strict anonymity said the viral video was recorded about 8 years ago when he was in a relationship with his estranged girlfriend, Akua Afriyie.

Per the man’s intelligence, this particular video was made with the aim of getting back to Akua, thus; she would pardon him and come back to him to live happily once again if he sees him crying, but that never came to fruition.

Having said that, the man told Kofi Adoma that he has moved on as that phase of his life that brought him pain and sorrows has passed. He has now moved on and happier now.

READ ALSO: I can’t sleep, please come back to me – Old man cries over a broken heart

Source:GHPAGE

