type here...
GhPage News The only musician I vibe with is Stonebwoy - Kwaw Kese
News

The only musician I vibe with is Stonebwoy – Kwaw Kese

By Qwame Benedict
The only musician I vibe with is Stonebwoy - Kwaw Kese
Kwaw Kese and Stonebwoy
- Advertisement -

MadTime boss Kwaw Kese has reiterated the fact that there is no love in the industry amongst themselves in his recent interview.

For some time now, there have been comments from people in the industry that there is no unity between them and as such they are always looking for the downfall of each other.

Some even went ahead and used the case between John Dumelo and the NPP celebrities led by Prince David Osei as an example of no love in the industry comment.

Rapper Kwaw Kese who has been in the game for years now has become the latest person to cry foul about the situation.

In an interview with award-winning broadcaster, Kwaw Kese revealed that Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy is the only person in the industry he vibes with more.

According to him, though he is friends with almost everyone in the industry, he knows majority of them just laugh in his presence and speak evil about him when he is not around.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

He used the opportunity to call on his colleagues to come together in unity to push for the betterment of the industry.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Accra
light rain
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
3.2mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News