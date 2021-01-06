- Advertisement -

MadTime boss Kwaw Kese has reiterated the fact that there is no love in the industry amongst themselves in his recent interview.

For some time now, there have been comments from people in the industry that there is no unity between them and as such they are always looking for the downfall of each other.

Some even went ahead and used the case between John Dumelo and the NPP celebrities led by Prince David Osei as an example of no love in the industry comment.

Rapper Kwaw Kese who has been in the game for years now has become the latest person to cry foul about the situation.

In an interview with award-winning broadcaster, Kwaw Kese revealed that Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy is the only person in the industry he vibes with more.

According to him, though he is friends with almost everyone in the industry, he knows majority of them just laugh in his presence and speak evil about him when he is not around.

Watch the video below:

He used the opportunity to call on his colleagues to come together in unity to push for the betterment of the industry.