The presidential aspirant for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) ahead of the 2024 general elections, Kofi Akpaloo believes impregnating his daughter first is the only to get his daughter to marry the man.

According to him, he is not stopping any man from getting married to his daughter but the only condition for this to happen is if the man can impregnate his daughter first.

Speaking during an interview, the politician disclosed that he doesn’t want his daughter to go through the stress of struggling to have babies after marriage.

Kofi Akpaloo added that though that fault might not be coming from his daughter but she will be blamed afterwards if they are struggling to make babies after their marriage.

He went on to say that left to him alone, he prefers his daughter to give birth first before entering into marriage.

“If you’re a man who wants to marry my daughter, you need to impregnate her before the marriage. I don’t want her to face stress over having babies after getting married. The issue might not be her fault. In fact, I hope my daughter has a child before they even marry,” he said.

The Politician despite efforts by the host to make him change his decision stood on his ground saying he would reject any man who came forward to marry his daughter if that condition was not met.

Watch the video below: