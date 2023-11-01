type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“The organizers wanted to pay me cheap 20,000 pounds; I’m too expensive...
Entertainment

“The organizers wanted to pay me cheap 20,000 pounds; I’m too expensive for that” – Shatta Wale brags

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Some Ghanaian musicians travel abroad with cocaine - Shatta Wale alleges
- Advertisement -

Controversial reggae dancehall crooner, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale finally made known his side of the trending story surrounding his canceled show in the UK.

According to the ‘My Level’ hitmaker, he was only trying to help these UK-based promotors but they decided to “run him cheap” which is something he doesn’t condone.

Shatta Wale added that the organizers insisted on paying 20,000 pounds out of which they sent half to Alordia, another UK-based Ghanaian event promoter which to him was a cheap move resulting in him canceling the show.

“For God’s sake, my girl Rolly and her 1-month course for cosmetology not even including her personal driver and security cost more than this,” he said.

Another fraction of social media users also claim and insist that Shatta Wale cancelled the show which the organizers had no prior idea of because of low ticket sales.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
1.6mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways