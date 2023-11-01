“The organizers wanted to pay me cheap 20,000 pounds; I’m too expensive for that” – Shatta Wale brags

- Advertisement -

Controversial reggae dancehall crooner, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale finally made known his side of the trending story surrounding his canceled show in the UK.

According to the ‘My Level’ hitmaker, he was only trying to help these UK-based promotors but they decided to “run him cheap” which is something he doesn’t condone.

Shatta Wale added that the organizers insisted on paying 20,000 pounds out of which they sent half to Alordia, another UK-based Ghanaian event promoter which to him was a cheap move resulting in him canceling the show.

“For God’s sake, my girl Rolly and her 1-month course for cosmetology not even including her personal driver and security cost more than this,” he said.

Another fraction of social media users also claim and insist that Shatta Wale cancelled the show which the organizers had no prior idea of because of low ticket sales.