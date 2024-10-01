The painting is not nice – Ghanaians tell Lilwin as he gifts his mother a house to mark her 80th birthday

Despite doing the commendable, a set of Ghanaians have taken it upon themselves to troll the Kumawood actor.

Some critics have stormed the comments section of the video of Lilwin’s house gift to his mother to mark her 80th birthday celebration to share demeaning reactions.

According to these critics, the painting of the house is very bad and not aesthetically pleasing.

As suggested by a number of them, the colours are so bright and makes it painful for the eyes to watch.

They suggested that Lilwin should have used dull colours.

One of the many critics even likened the house to a public toilet.

Below is a video of the house…