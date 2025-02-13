type here...
The People Did Not Vote For You To Take Pictures With Legon Students- Bongo Ideas Slams John Dumelo

By Mzta Churchill

Entertainment critic, Bongo Ideas has slammed actor turned-politician, John Dumelo.

This comes after videos of the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West at Legon campus flew across social media platforms.

In the viral videos, one could see the farmer giving freebies to the students after which he took photoshoot with them.

Reacting to this, Bongo Ideas has said that it is a misplaced priority.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, Bongo Ideas noted that there is no sense in what the actor and politician is doing.

Bongo claims what John Dumelo is doing can only get him the attention he needs, but sadly enough, he might not be re-elected.

Bongo noted that there are numerous challenges faced by the Ayawaso West constituency that need critical attention.

Naming a few, he talked about how the basic schools there are in their dilapidated states, and how there are no street lights among others.

He has therefore advised the member of parliament to “walk the talk” should he want to be re-elected again, saying that giving out freebies does not win the election.

