The people I feed & support insult my late mother and me – Dr Likee cries and exposes (Video)

Dr Likee has recently shared a deeply personal and emotional account of betrayal and disrespect from those he’s mentoring in the entertainment industry.

In an interview with Papa Jay, Dr Likee revealed that the joy he once found in acting has been overshadowed by the stress and backstabbing.

Dr Likee, known for his comedic talent and contributions to the Ghanaian film industry, expressed his heartbreak over the actions of individuals he had introduced and supported in the industry.

“I have become the enemy of some of the people I brought into the movie industry,” he lamented, highlighting the ingratitude and malice he has faced.

According to Dr Likee, the very people he feeds and nurtures have turned against him, going as far as to insult both him and his late mother.

As stated by him, this betrayal has deeply affected him and diminished his passion for his craft.

Despite knowing the identities of those responsible for the backstabbing and insults, Dr Likee has chosen a path of forgiveness, stating, “I have chosen to let God be my vengeance.”

The revelations have sparked conversations about the challenges and emotional toll that come with success in the entertainment industry.