The pilot did not have any experience- Napo says as he blames President Mahama for the helicopter crash

Vice presidential aspirant in the last general election, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh also known as Napo has blamed the president of Ghana for the helicopter crash that claimed 8 lives.

Speaking with Lawyer OB on Asempa Radio, Napo said that per what he has gathered so far, the pilot, Squadron Leader Peter Anala was inexperienced.

Napo noted that the inexperience of the Squadron Leader might have caused the helicopter crash that put Ghana in a state of melancholy for days.

He explained that, before His Excellency John Dramani Mahama became the president, there were numerous experienced pilots.

However, Napo claims that after giving the nod to become the president, President Mahama benched all the experienced pilots for reasons best known to him.

Napo noted that even the Squadron leader complained about the task that was ahead of him, however, it is only when the leg of a billy goat gets broken that it remembers its way to the owner’s house.

Napo claims that Ghanaians praising Peter Anala for being one of the best pilots does not necessarily mean that he is experienced.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/16wC6TSgpb/?mibextid=wwXIfr