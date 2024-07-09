Popular Kumawood actor Sean Paul has spoken out for the first time about his arrest earlier today.

It was reported hours ago that the popular actor was this morning picked up by the police under the direction of Prophet Adom Kyei Duah for allegedly insulting him.

Granting an interview after his release from police custody, Sean Paul disclosed that he was home when about 5 policemen came to his residence to pick him up and they told him they were arresting him because he had insulted Adom Kyei.

According to him, they arrested him as if he were a thief when in actuality all he did was to say what God had commanded him to say because he was also a preacher who heard the voice of God.

He added that he would have willingly gone to the police station if they had invited him to the station for questioning but they didn’t all they did was to come pick him up when he had not even brushed his teeth.

Sean Paul also in the interview disclosed that the matter has been referred to the court so he awaits the date for his court appearance.

Watch the video below:

You can join our Whatsapp community for the latest stories by clicking on this link