The police inspector did nothing for my daughter, he didn’t spend even a dime on her – Maa Adwoa’s mother speaks

Maa Adwoa’s foster mother has come out to vehemently dismiss the trending reports that she was the one who encouraged her late daughter to ‘chop’ Inspector Ahmed Twumasi’s money.

In an audio that went viral yesterday, an insider who knows much about Maa Adwoa’s and Inspector Ahmed’s affair categorically stated that Maa Adwoa’s mother should be blamed for her daughter’s demise.

According to the close source, Maa Adwoa’s mother was 100% aware that her daughter was double dating.

He explained that Maa Adwoa’s and her mother planned to use Inspector Ahmed for ‘Mr Otua’ services – Because Maa Adwoa never loved him and was planning to relocate to the US to stay with her baby daddy.

As alleged by the insider, the police inspector spent huge sums of money plus expensive gifts on Maa Adwoa, her daughter and her mother just to make them comfortable because she had told him she was no longer with her abroad-based boyfriend.

While Maa Adwoa was busily double dating and spending the police inspector’s money, her innocent abroad-based boyfriend was also preparing her documents to get her relocated to the US.

After her police inspector boyfriend got to know of this information, he angrily confronted Maa Adowa but she denied it and insisted she was no longer with him.

During a hot argument at the forecourt of Dufie Towers (Adum-Kumasi) about the same issue last Thursday, Inspector Ahmed couldn’t control his anger and proceeded to shoot Maa Adwoa to death.

According to Maa Adwoa’s uncle who is an eyewitness, the police inspector first shot her in the forehead and then multiple times in the stomach and other parts of her body until she fell and died.

Listen to the audio below to know more…

Reacting to the claims that she was the one who gave her daughter the bad advice to chop Inspector Ahmed’s money and dump him along the line – Maa Adwoa’s mother claims the police inspector did nothing for her daughter.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Daily Gossip TV, Maa Adwoa’s foster mother claimed that Inspector Ahmed didn’t spend even a dime on her late daughter.

She additionally revealed that her daughter was using an iPhone 7 before her demise hence the reports that Inspector Ahmed bought her an iPhone 13 should be ignored.

