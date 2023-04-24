type here...
The police inspector shot Maa Adwoa to death after he got to know that her main boyfriend was relocating her abroad

Insider wildly alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
According to this insider who chose to stay anonymous, Maa Adwoa’s mother (Mother’s sister because her biological mother is deceased) was fully aware that her daughter was double dating.

In the circulating audio, he claimed that it was Maa Adwoa’s mother who encouraged her late daughter to spend the police inspector’s money while knowing well that she was engaged to her footballer lover who currently plays for a team in the US and they even share a daughter together.

As alleged by the insider, the police inspector spent huge sums of money plus expensive gifts on Maa Adwoa, her daughter and her mother just to make them comfortable because she had told him she was no longer with her abroad-based boyfriend.

While Maa Adwoa was busily double dating and spending the police inspector’s money, her innocent abroad-based boyfriend was also preparing her documents to get her relocated to the US.

After her police inspector boyfriend got to know of this information, he angrily confronted Maa Adowa but she denied it and insisted she was no longer with him.

During a hot argument at the forecourt of Dufie Towers (Adum-Kumasi) about the same issue last Thursday, Inspector Ahmed couldn’t control his anger and proceeded to shoot Maa Adwoa to death.

According to Maa Adwoa’s uncle who is an eyewitness, the police inspector first shot her in the forehead and then multiple times in the stomach and other parts of her body until she fell and died.

Listen to the audio below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

