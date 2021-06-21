- Advertisement -

COP Nathan Kofi Boakye who is the director of legal and prosecution at the Ghana Police Service has sent out words to the public saying the police service is not jokers.

According to him, if people watch movies and they feel that the service is just like what the see in the movies then with the recent happenings in the country should tell them that everything that happens is real.

He said: “Joining Ghana Police Service is not a joke, if you have been watching films and because of that you joined the police then now with the current events you have realised that it is real.”

COP Kofi Boakye explained that the core aim of the police is to protect lives and the country as a whole and as such, it won’t spare any police officer who engages in any criminal activity.

“We have serious task ahead of us which is protecting lives and properties in the country. With the recent robbery and murder cases, Ghanaians are expecting much from us and we have no reasons to fail Ghanaians”

“We are to fight crimes in the country and I wish to assure Ghanaians that the Inspector General of Police has put on an innovative and new idea to help combat crime and menace that is affecting us now“

“Very soon all those who were involved in criminal cases in the country will be arrested very soon because we are determined to fight criminals and protect Ghanaians,” he concluded.

He made this comment while speaking to some 320 police recruit who passed out last Friday in Kumasi urging them not to engage in any activity that would bring the Ghana police to shame.