The questions you asked Sandra Ababio are stupid- Lilwin insults Emelia Brobbey

By Mzta Churchill

Self-acclaimed richest actor in Ghana Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has launched a scathing attack on his colleague, Emelia Brobbey.

This comes after the actress hosted Sandra Ababio, her colleague and former confidant of Lilwin on her Okukuseku show.

During the interview, Emelia Brobbey asked about Sandra’s relationship with Lilwin, followed by whether she regretted associating herself with Lilwin.

The questions Emelia Brobbey asked Sandra did not sound pleasant in the ears of Lilwin, hence, the actor has in a viral self-recorded video taken a swipe at Emelia Brobbey.

In the self-recorded video, Lilwin stated emphatically that the questions Emelia Brobbey asked Sandra are senseless.

The actor believes that the interview aimed at denting his hard-earned reputation so that if possible, everything he touches becomes clay.

“You asked senseless questions. You are all pretending”, the actor stated angrily.

Lilwin recounted how Emelia Brobbey once upon a time disrespected him and Sandra on set, which made Sandra angry and want to retaliate.

“We came to shoot Adofoasa here in Sunyani. The first time I brought Sandra here and asked Batman to use her, Emelia went and asked Sandra to get out of the room. He treated them like trash and this even made Sandra angry and she wanted to retaliate”.

TODAY

Tuesday, August 12, 2025
