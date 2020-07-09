The reason why Adebayor unfollowed Funny Face on social media revealed

Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Boateng aka Funny face has opened up in a post on his social media pages that his Togolese close friend Emmanuel Adebayor has unfollowed him on social media.

This his has many wondering what could be the reason(s) behind Adebayor unfollowing his best friend and brother from another mother.

Funny Face who prides himself as the Children’s President said he has been through a lot in recent times and gave a gist of some of his distress to the public through the post he shared on Instagram.

According to him, he’s been through a lot since his twin girls Ella and Bella were taken from his care following his break up with his baby mama some months ago. He got very depressed hence his noise on social media.

He also revealed in the post shared that his bosom friend Adebayor, asked him to stop posting and throwing tantrums on social media for no reason because he dislikes him doing that.

Disobedient Funny Face failed to heed his advice and kept on ranting and making ‘unnecessary’ noise on social this informed Adebayor’s decision to step aside for some time hence following him on social media.

Take a look at the lengthy apology letter to Adebayor and other top personalities whom he thinks has offended in diverse means.