The Standards Have Fallen Low- Efya Speaks on Oral S3ks on Live TV

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian multiple award-winning songstress, Efya has added her voice to the displaying of sexual acts on a live show on United Television.

In a viral video sighted by Ghpage.com, a lady is seen sucking on a dildo while the man caressed her vulva through her mesh outfit.

According to sources, the video was taken from the ‘Red Light’ show hosted by Ghanaian actress Vickie Zugah on UTV.

The video has faced heavy backlash ever since it flew across social media platforms.

Reacting to it, Efya has said that there is no sense in displaying sexual acts on a national television show forgetting that both the youth and adult watch.

“Why are there live sexual acts being telecasted on national television?! Ugh, why? Mehn!,” the musician posted.

Efya claims things have become very cheap in contemporary Ghanaian society, if not, these things would not be happening.

“Bro! The standards have fallen so low!”, she added.