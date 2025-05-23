“The suspect slashed the professor’s throat and took out his intestines”

A community leader at Gyahadze has revealed shocking details about the gruesome murder of Professor Amedeker Mawuadem Koku.

Speaking with newsmen, the community leader claimed that the suspect, locally known as Fii, slashed Prof’s throat and also removed his intestines.

He additionally disclosed that this is the 4th time Prof had been robbed.

READ ALSO: UEW lecturer murder: Suspect arrested after police investigations

UEW lecturer murder: Suspect arrested after police investigations

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man in connection with the gruesome murder of Professor Amedeker Mawuadem Koku, a senior lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), whose body was discovered in a shallow grave at his residence.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Joshua Karry Arthur, was apprehended on Wednesday, May 22, 2025.

According to police sources, Arthur was caught in possession of several items belonging to the deceased, including two Samsung smartphones, a laptop, a 50-inch television, and a car key to the professor’s Toyota Fortuner. READ MORE HERE

READ ALSO: Missing UEW professor found buried in his own home