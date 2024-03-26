The Taste Of Afrika signs MoU with National Commission on Culture

- Advertisement -

In a collaboration aimed at celebrating culture in diversity, The Taste of Afrika and the National Commission on Culture have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate collaborative efforts between the parties to ensure that the Cultural Oneness Festival runs smoothly and seamlessly, as well as that all parties involved achieve their collective goals and objectives.

The signing event, which took place on Tuesday, March 26th, 2024, in the General Office of the National Commission on Culture in Accra, Ghana, marked the start of a cultural transformational enterprise that will last five years.??

This alliance aims to strengthen the Cultural Oneness Festival by embracing diversity and promoting national growth in 2024 and beyond.??

Speaking at the event, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, emphasised the importance of his organisation in driving the necessary apparatus to ensure the success of Northern Ghana’s upcoming biggest cultural event, the Cultural Oneness Festival, which is scheduled for November 13-16, 2024.?

Tengol K. Kplemani, Chief Executive Director of The Taste Of Afrika, praised the National Commission on Culture for its willingness and dedication to the growth and development of Northern Ghanaian culture.

“With steadfast commitment from both parties, this collaboration heralds a new era of cross-cultural exchange poised to shape the future of Cultural Oneness Festival in Ghana and beyond”, Tengol stated.

The Taste Of Afrika’s Cultural Oneness Festival promotes and highlights the varied cultures of the country’s northern areas. This year’s Cultural Oneness Festival is set to take place in Tamale, Northern Region, from November 13 to 16, 2024, with the theme “Leveraging on our Strength for Shared Growth and Prosperity as One People.”

