The threats are too much, I want to quit- Gh Page’s presenter cries blood

Diligent and fast-growing Gh Page’s presenter, Akosua also known as Abuburo Kosua has threatened to say bye-bye to journalism.

Akosua, who has become a topic of online discussion has said that even though she does journalism with passion, she thinks it is about time she stopped.

Speaking during the recent episode of Gh Page’s “Rash Hour” show aired on Gh Page’s socials every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Akosua said that she now lives in fear.

READ ALSO: MFK shockingly raises close to 1 billion for a sick child within an hour

Even though she has been heavily lambasted after numerous interviews, Abuburo Kosua has said that interviewing the immediate family of the late Daddy Lumba stands tall among the rest.

While many took to the comment section to praise the media personality for her diligence, many on the other hand criticized Akosua.

Weighing the two, Akosua claims she is being tickled by the negative comments and feels threatened.

Many, according to Akosua are those who have threatened to deal with her should they see her face to face, so, to be free from all these, Akosua claims she is likely to quit.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/176kFuUwNM/?mibextid=wwXIfr