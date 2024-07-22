The three solid guys in Angie Stylish’s viral room video finally speaks; Reveals deep secrets (Video)

The guys in the viral Angie Stylish room video have spoken for the first time after they took over social media trends a few days ago.

Recall that after Angie Stylish’s room video went rife on social media days ago; It was alleged she willingly offered herself to the guys in the clip in exchange for social media likes and followers.

It was also alleged the guys tried blackmailing her but she refused to give them the thing they requested – They publicly shared the video with the masses.

However, according to Trouble Man Carlos in a new TikTok video, Angie Stylish isn’t the lady in the viral video as initially speculated.

According to Carlos, one of the guys who was seen in the clip hammering the lady has personally contacted him for clarifications.

And according to the guy, the lady in the viral clip is Celestina Berry and not Angie Stylish.

Troubleman further asserted that it’s true that the guys tried to blackmail Angie Stylish but their attempt was futile.

Watch the video below to know more…