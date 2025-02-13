The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress Johnson Asiedu Nketia popularly known as General Mosquito has joined the many requesting that the National Airport’s name be changed.

Over the last few years, some individuals and groups have come out to state that the name Kotoka International Airport should be changed since the name Kotoka was in the bad books of the country.

Speaking in an interview, General Mosquito disclosed that Major General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka played no role in the building of the airport and therefore doesn’t understand why his name should be given to the airport.

General Mosquito continued that Major General Kotoka after overthrowing Dr Kwame Nkrumah decided to change the name of the airport and name it after himself.

“Kotoka did a coup and changed Kwame Nkrumah and named the airport after himself. That is not right. Kwame Nkrumah did all the work and Kotoka came to take the glory after the coup. I am of the view that we need to change that name.

Several governments have come and gone but they have not had the balls to change it that is why the airport is still called Kotoka. Left with me, there should be a name change,” he told Radio Gold in an interview.