In the days after Afia Schwarzenegger’s hard-knocking attack on Delay, calling her a barren woman and a failure in life among other things, a number of revelations have emerged about the two sworn enemies.

A lady who claims to be Delay’s former house-help has alleged that contrary to Afia Schwar’s wild assertion that the TV show host is barren, she has a secret daughter.

According to this lady, at the time she was serving Delay her daughter was about one and half years old. She said Delay often breastfed the baby girl herself and she has purposely kept her daughter from the public domain.

Well, another lady has also surfaced on the internet to call out Afia Schwarzenegger with regards to her motherhood to her twin sons, James and John Geiling Heerdegan.

According to this lady, the 22-year-old boys were not biologically born by the comedienne as she has always made Ghanaians believe.

And since we all know her third child – a daughter called Adiepena – was adopted from an orphanage, it means she does not have a child of her own as well.

This new revelation comes after Afia shared a throwback photo of her holding her twins in her arms two weeks after they were born.

The post was aimed at adding salt to the injuries of Delay after mocking her for allegedly being unable to conceive children of her own.

She captioned the post: “This is NOT beans.. @heerdegen_ and @irvin_jnr at 2 weeks. And as you can see they came with a ring!!!!!”

Following Afia’s harsh words, Delay who has always deemed herself as a rock and a hard nut to crack broke down in tears on live radio whiles indirectly addressing the issue.

She only confessed that she’s tired of the back and forth banter and needs her peace to be at mind to focus on the important things in life.