The University of Cape Coast attacked by armed robbers; two students stabbed

Ghpage has been informed that the University of Cape Coast-UCC in the Central Region of Ghana has been attacked by armed robbers just this morning around 12 am.

Information gathered indicates the about 5 armed robbers stormed the campus to steal valuables such as laptops, mobile phones, money and others belonging to the students.

According to an account by a student Ghpage spoke to this morning after the unfortunate incident, two students were stabbed in the process when the unknown gun men raided the campus.

He couldn’t confirm to us the current state of those yet to be identified students who were knifed by these wicked assailants.

He said ” it was around 12 am Tuesday morning when students as usual went to their various places of study to learn, suddenly all I heard from the other end on campus was screaming…

The voices heard shouted that the campus is under attack”. The student we spoke to revealed that this is not the first time such an incident has occurred on campus.

We are following the story to give you the latest…….more soon…