A video went on social media days ago where one participant of the much talked about TV3 Date Rush was seen fighting with a strange guy over a lady who has been identified as Cilla also from Date Rush.

In the video, one could see a strange guy kneeling and showering praises on Cilla while Raymond and Cilla were just smiling and laughing.

Things took turns when Raymond tried stopping the guy since it was too much but the guy got angry and this led to a fight between the two men.

Cilla tried preventing them from fighting but she was pushed away by Raymond as he went forward as he tried to attack the guy.

Speaking in an exclusion interview with Abena Gold on Ghpage TV, Raymond cleared the air about the viral video saying all that happened was just acting.

According to him, he has been shooting short skit with Cilla for sometime after they got to know each other on Date Rush.

So they met at a hotel and shot that scene adding that people were around when the scene was been shot but he wondered how the person decided to leak only the fighting part.

He continued that he has the full video in his possession and at the right time, he would release it on his social media page for people to watch.

Raymond told Abena Gold that the video is going viral because of the buzz surrounding the Date Rush show as to whether its scripted or not. So it’s just something people want to use to discredit the show.

Watch the video below:

Commenting on how his date Cecilia would feel after seeing the video, he indicated that she is aware of what he does and doesn’t have a problem with that.