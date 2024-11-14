The Whole World This Girl De Bee- Medikal Eulogizes Eazzy

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has heaped praises on female musician, Eazzy.

The musician has caused a stir online after he publicly praised musician Eazzy, despite numerous rumors about the duo being in a serious relationship.

Medikal took to his official X, formerly Twitter page to let all and sundry know that his relationship with Eazzy goes beyond platonic.

He noted in his post that Eazzy is the most beautiful girl in the whole world, as she labeled her the only “First Lady”.

Meanwhile, neither Medikal nor Eazzy has publicly confirmed or denied rumors that they are in a serious relationship.