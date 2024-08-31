The Senior Pastor of Spiritlife Revival Ministries in Accra Prophet Bernard El-Bernard Nelson-Eshun has gone against the IGP’s warning to prophets and preachers in the country against doom prophecies.

Prophet Bernard El-Bernard as he is popularly known has in a live video revealed that the Presidential candidate who is going to win the December 7 elections would lose his vice between now and November.

According to him, God in a vision revealed to him the winner of the elections and he saw himself walking with the President-elect.

He added that the President-elect was happy about winning the elections but he was unhappy with the fact that he won the elections without his vice who would die before the elections.

Though the Prophet failed to mention the name of the said Vice President who was going to die, his comments and statements meant he was declaring John Dramani Mahama as the President-elect after the polls.

