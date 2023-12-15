The world will come to an end on October 1st — Pastor Adeboye

- Advertisement -

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has prophesied that Jesus Christ might return to the world on October 1st of a year that is yet to be known.

According to him, “God was behind the scene when 1st October was chosen as Independent Day by Nigeria’s fathers of democracy.

Nigeria is a very special country. It will amaze you to know that the most amazing date in the Biblical calendar is 1st October. That is the day that is called – the feast of trumpets – and many Bible scholars believe that the most likely date that Jesus will come back again to earth will be October 1, but the year we don’t know.

The Bible says when Jesus will come back it will be with the sound of the trumpet and the day for the feast of trumpet is to start on October 1st.

Now when you consider that, you will know that God was behind the scene when our fathers (some of whom are now gone) were choosing 1st October as the day for our independence and this could explain why Nigeria has gone through so much turbulence. Sometimes when you think by tomorrow there will be no more Nigeria, you will wake up the next day and still find out that Nigeria is still standing.

No matter what is happening in Nigeria today, I firmly believe that we have a glorious future. God has a very special interest in our nation Nigeria and I want you to be encouraged.”