The Youth In Ghana Are Very Lazy & Selective When It Comes To Work- Charcoal Seller Fires

A charcoal seller identified as Maa Jane has taken Ghanaian youth to the cleaners.

Maa Jane has said that almost all the youth in Ghana are very selective when it comes to the kind of work they want to do.

Speaking in an interview with Razak Ghana, Maa Jane stated that despite her old age, she is still into the making and selling of charcoal.

She admitted that the charcoal business is very hard work, however, she has no option but to do it since she has a family to feed and does not also want to depend on alms for survival.

She claims the same cannot be said about the youth in contemporary Ghanaian society.

Using her experience to buttress her assertion, and focusing on young ladies, Maa Jane stated that she had tried to employ most young ladies but their responses were not positive.

She noted that most of these ladies have said that the charcoal business is “stupid” work and below them, so they have no interest in it, meanwhile, according to Maa Jane, these ladies are walking around aimlessly and engage in evil bedeviling acts.

She added that, apart from being selective in choosing work, almost all the youth in Ghana are very lazy.