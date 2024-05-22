Theo Vesachi paid me to spoil his car for attention- Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo has brought to the limelight what transpired between her and musician, Theo Versace before she broke the windscreen of his car.

Speaking on Accra FM monitored by Ghpage.com, Akuapem Poloo disclosed that the video that went viral was for publicity.

Narrating how it happened, Akuapem Poloo said she was there when Theo Versace approached her and that he had a new song coming up.

To get him attention and to promote his upcoming song, Theo Versace brought that idea on board.

Akuapem Poloo claims initially she was afraid to do it, but as an actress, she gathered the vhim to do it.

According to her, Theo Versace assured her that immediately after everything was done, he would replace the screen, which he did.

She said, “Everyone knows I’m an actress and I don’t mind creating controversy. Theo had a song coming up so he approached me and asked that we do something controversial to bring attention to the song”.

“I was even afraid but he assured me that he would buy a new one. So I did, and truly, that same day, he replaced it,” she added.