There Are A Lot Of Evidence That JJ Rawlings Was A Murder3r- Manhyia South MP Insists

Manhyia South MP, Lawyer Baffour Awuah has insisted that the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings was a murder3r.

The politician who doubles as a lawyer said this when he was speaking with Kwame Tanko on Lawson FM monitored by Gh Page.

According to Lawyer Baffour Awuah, there is nothing wrong with an NPP MP allegedly labeling the late former president a murder3r.

According to him, there are many books and evidence to back up claims that the late JJ Rawlings whilst alive and was the president of Ghana k!lled many people.

Meanwhile, the MP for Manhyia South stated that he does not support the MP calling Hon. Zenator Rawlings “the daughter of a murder3r”.

He noted that even though there is evidence, and Zenator is the daughter of the late Rawlings, she should not be blamed for the mistakes made by her late father.