There Are A Lot Of Great And Powerful People In The Family Of Justine Agbenu, Salifu Amoako Will Not Take It Easily- Close Source Reveals

By Mzta Churchill
There is a saying that where your house is, someone’s own is after it or something something…

Information reaching the news desk of Ghpage.com is that Prophet Salifu Amoako will not take it easily as there are a lot of great people in the family of Justine Agbenu, one of the ladies Erald Amoako cut their lives short through accident.

Many have stated that even though the issue is with the court, it is likely to be a “foolish” case because it involves the popular Ghanaian man of God, Salifu Amoako.

This is a result of a viral video that had the man of God bragging that he drives in Ghana without a license, adding that anytime the police see him, they salute him instead of doing their work.

Well, in a new development, Justine Agbenu’s family involves people who are more powerful than Salifu Amoako.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a Twitter user identified as GyapKay wrote “Information out there is that Justine Agbenu, one of the victims of the East Legon accident is the granddaughter of late prof George Benneh plus her grandmother was a former Ghanaian diplomat”.

This is a clear indication that even though Prophet Salifu Amoako has a lot of links, he is going to find it extremely difficult to deal with this case at hand.

