There are jobs in Ghana but the youths are lazy and also steal from their employers – Shugatiti argues

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Shugatiti, has recently shed light on a troubling issue within the workforce—employee theft and sabotage.

In a candid interview on Kingdom FM, Shugatiti, who is the CEO of Pot of Shuga, revealed the challenges she has faced with dishonest employees.

Contrary to popular belief that job opportunities are scarce, Shugatiti emphasized that there are indeed numerous employment opportunities available.

However, she criticized the work ethic of some youths, describing them as lazy and unmotivated.

“There are lots of job opportunities out there,” Shugatiti said.

She continued that; “But when some of these young men and women get jobs, they end up stealing from their employers or engaging in despicable acts to sabotage their bosses.”

The actress shared her personal experiences with former employees who attempted to steal from her business.

She explained that some of her workers who suspected that her success was due to sponsorship from wealthy men undermined her efforts.

“Some of my former workers tried to steal from me,” Shugatiti recounted. “They assume I’m being sponsored by sugar daddies, so they often tried to sabotage my business.”