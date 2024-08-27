There are no jobs – Here’s the trending video of GH nurses relocating to the US with massive happiness

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya could not hide his disbelief after he chanced on some Ghanaian nurses at the Kotoka International Airport.

The video, which our outfit sighted on X formelry Twitter showed the moment when the nurses, in a delighted mood, stopped to interact with the popular content creator.

Wearing a bright smile, the nurses expressed delight at meeting the popular content creator in person.

To satisfy his curiosity, Wode Maya asked where they were heading, to which the nurses hurriedly replied, saying they were relocating to London to work.

One of the nurses indicated that they had been unemployed for four years, hence the decision to relocate abroad in search of greener pastures.

Wode Maya, who was taken aback by the nurses’ disclosure, appealed to the government to take steps to remedy the unemployment issues.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 100,000 views and 200 comments.