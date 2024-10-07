There are no jobs in South Africa, just poverty, Ghana is better – Evangelist Suro Nyame advises

Evangelist Suor Nyame has advised Ghanaian youth who have decided to travel to South Africa to reconsider their decision.

According to Evangelist Suro Nyame, there are no jobs in South Africa contrary to what we read on social media.

In a self-made video, Evangelist Suro Nyame stated that there are only two jobs for foreigners in South Africa which are barbering and hairdressing.

Evangelist Suro Nyame further educated that South Africa has cancelled the permits it issued to migrants for stay in the country.

As argued by Evangelist Suro Nyame, it’s currently better to stay in Ghana than to travel to South Africa.

