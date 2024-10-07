GhPageNewsThere are no jobs in South Africa, just poverty, Ghana is better...
News

There are no jobs in South Africa, just poverty, Ghana is better – Evangelist Suro Nyame advises

By Armani Brooklyn
Grid of Suro-Nyame in South Africa
Suro-Nyame

Evangelist Suor Nyame has advised Ghanaian youth who have decided to travel to South Africa to reconsider their decision.

According to Evangelist Suro Nyame, there are no jobs in South Africa contrary to what we read on social media.

In a self-made video, Evangelist Suro Nyame stated that there are only two jobs for foreigners in South Africa which are barbering and hairdressing.

Suro Nyame

Evangelist Suro Nyame further educated that South Africa has cancelled the permits it issued to migrants for stay in the country.

As argued by Evangelist Suro Nyame, it’s currently better to stay in Ghana than to travel to South Africa.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, October 7, 2024
Accra
light rain
82.1 ° F
82.1 °
82.1 °
71 %
3mph
85 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways