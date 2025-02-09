type here...
There are no record labels in Ghana – Kwabena Kwabena

By Kwasi Asamoah

Ghanaian highlife crooner Kwabena Kwabena has reignited the conversation on whether there are record labels in Ghana.

The ‘Adult Music’ hitmaker, in an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, expressed doubt about the assertion that the Ghanaian music industry has record labels.

When asked if he would accept a deal from a Ghanaian record label under favorable terms, he replied, “Are there record labels in Ghana?”

“No, no, no. I am sorry, there is no record label in Ghana,” he said.

Just like Kwabena Kwabena, some people believe that many music companies described as record labels are merely music management and promotional enterprises. He argues that most of these entities only provide label services but do not function as traditional record labels.

Others have countered that the size of a record label has nothing to do with its function, as businesses worldwide vary in scale but often serve similar purposes.

Some music companies described as record labels in Ghana include RuffTown Records, Highly Spiritual Music, Lynx Entertainment, Black Avenue Musik, Mimlife Records, SarkCess Music, MicBurnerz Music, and Flip the Music, among others.

