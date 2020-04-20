Yesterday, the 19th of April, 2020, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, lifted the partial lockdown he had earlier imposed on Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and Kasoa areas of Ghana. This move has received mixed reactions from a cross section of Ghanaians.

A faction of Ghanaians were more concerned with economic impact of the lockdown on Ghanaians especially petty traders and businesses who survive on daily wages. To them, the lifting of the partial lockdown was well received. Other Ghanaians were utterly dismayed by the president’s action and admitted that they did not expect the move especially now that Ghana has recorded a 1000+ COVID-19 cases.

One of such people who are of the latter opinion is Efia Odo a popular Ghanaian actress, television personality and socialite. The actress took to her Twitter account to register her dismay regarding the president’s latest action.

According to her, she was utterly shocked when the president made the announcement. She added that the move could be politically motivated. Sighting that there could be a hidden political agenda behind the lifting of the ban. Whatever this ‘hidden agenda’ is, Efia Odo however failed to expantiate.

The tweet which has received a lot of attention from several twitter users reads;

“Ban being lifted after 1000+ cases reported?. Something smells fishy or shall I say there’s a political agenda aroma around this lift.”

Efia Odo further went on to call on Ghanaians to be cautious and continue adhering to the WHO guidelines to avoid being infected by the virus stating that she deeply cared for them.

She tweeted;

“Although this ban has been lifted, I’m on my knees begging my fellow Ghanaians in the name of God to be extra extra extra careful. Anything can happen. Your life is important to me.

Per the figures provided by the ministry of health yesterday the 19th of April, 2020 there are 1042 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana. Out of the said number, 9 patients have died whilst 99 have recovered