Lydia Forson has waded into the national debate about the implementation of the new Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) laid before parliament by the Minister of Finance.

The actress, in a tweet, kicked against the new tax the government intends to introduce in the country saying “there’s absolutely nothing good about” it.

Irrespective of the government’s explanation for the necessity to introduce the E-Levy, a majority of Ghanaians are against the move, with the minority in parliament describing it as daylight robbery of citizens.

In the tweet, Lydia Forson said that citizens are already being taxed for “nearly everything” already, but they are yet to reap the benefits.

“There is ABSOLUTELY nothing good about E- Levy!!! NOTHING. There would be room to debate it’s necessity if we’re weren’t already being taxed for nearly everything already.

She suggested that in order for the government to win the hearts of Ghanaians to accept the E-Levy, they should be ready to account for all the taxes paid over the years.

“The argument should start from all these hidden/dodgy taxes we pay and are yet to see their benefits,” she wrote.